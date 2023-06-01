the portuguese Jose Mourinhocoach of Roma, once again left his future in the Italian capital up in the air this Wednesday, where he assured he would be until Monday, without making it clear if he would continue next season.

“I want to go home on Monday and play on Sunday, unfortunately I can’t be on the bench. I need a vacation, I’m very tired. I’ll be in Rome until Monday“He said at the end of the match, just after losing the Europa League final on penalties against Sevilla.

“I have to fight for these guys and I can’t objectively say that I’m staying. I said a few months ago that if I had contact with a club I would tell the owners, I wouldn’t do anything in secret. I spoke to the club in December when Portugal was there At the moment I have not spoken to anyone because there is no team. I have another year on my contract with Roma, the situation is this,” he added to Sky Sport Italia.

gave away the medal

A child receives Mourinho’s medal.

Mourinho’s bitterness was evident. After losing the final, the coach approached to the stands and presented the runner-up medal.



Mourinho threw the medal to a boy who was with his family in the stands and couldn’t believe that DT gave him such a gift.

What for DT is a worthless medal, for this fan is a great trophy.

It was DT’s reaction to losing his first European final.

“I have also told him before. Either we leave here with the cup or we leave dead. And we leave dead. The players are dead tired, me too, physically and psychologically. It has been a very tough final, I think we have played almost 150 minutes because the discounts have been incredible”, he declared.

Mourinho gave away his medal🥈 “I keep the gold ones and give away the silver ones”,

😳🥈 After the award ceremony, Jose Mourinho took the Europa League runner-up medal and gave it to a fan, who was in the audience of the stadium pic.twitter.com/Z6KuTIK7zp – Roberto Cristian Aramayo Flores (@Roberto39376505) May 31, 2023

