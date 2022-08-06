In the US, it was considered useful to “negotiate publicly” on the exchange of prisoners with Russia

The US administration believes that in order to reach an agreement on the exchange of prisoners between the United States and Russia, one should not “negotiate publicly.” This was stated by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. TASS.

“We want her to come home. The President has made this clear,” said a White House spokeswoman, speaking of American athlete Brittney Griner convicted in the Russian Federation for drug smuggling and possession.

Earlier, Jean-Pierre said that the United States is ready to take “extraordinary” measures to free basketball player Brittney Griner, who is in Russian custody. According to Washington, the deal will lead to the return to their homeland of Greiner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling, and another American, Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence for espionage. At the same time, the American authorities did not specify what Moscow would receive in return.

On August 4, the Khimki Court of the Moscow Region sentenced Greiner to nine years in a penal colony for smuggling hash oil. She was also fined 1 million rubles. Her lawyer, Maria Blagovolina, told the agency that the defense plans to file an appeal in the near future.