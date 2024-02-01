After a 15-year career in America TVGisela Valcárcel announced that she is no longer part of said channel, leaving behind successful programs such as 'The Big Show' and 'Queens of the Show'. His farewell not only surprised his followers, but also sparked speculation about his next destination on Peruvian television. “My freedom officially begins“declared the host, indicating a future full of new possibilities.

The news has generated great interest, especially due to rumors that the 'Señorito' could be considering proposals from Latina, according to host Rodrigo González. Despite his departureGV Producciones, Gisela's companywill continue to carry out the 'América Hoy' program, ensuring its permanence through 2024.

Will Gisela Valcárcel no longer be on América TV?

Gisela Valcárcel confirmed her departure from América TV, a decision that has left many surprised. After being the image of said television house, in which worked in television entertainment formats in Peru, with spaces that captured the attention of her followers, she decides to step aside. However, this pause does not mean the end of her career, since has made clear his interest in exploring new opportunities and challenges outside of América TV.

“Hello! How are you? February begins and, with this month, my freedom as a host officially also begins. I no longer work at América Televisión and I wanted to tell you. And nothing, have a beautiful month, have a beautiful 1st February. A kiss. I will tell you… is there more? Of course there is more. I will tell you little by little“he said on his Instagram stories.

Could Gisela Valcárcel go to Latina?

Rumors about the possible arrival of Gisela Valcárcel to Latina TV have gained strength, especially after Rodrigo Gonzalez mentioned, in 'Amor y fuego', that 'Señito' is evaluating proposals to carry out up to three programs on the network, one of which would be hosted by her during the weekends.

This information has generated expectations among Gisela's viewers and followers, who are eager to see what new projects she will embark on. For its part, the popular 'Peluchín' She made it clear that behind the message that the presenter left her fans there is an underlying issue, precisely that she would be evaluating new proposals.

“Can Gisela go to Latina? And also, now that the entertainment management position is free, she could take it on and lead her ring again… I don't know. What is going to happen in America with her productions ? Can you work on all television channels?“, expressed Gigi Miter's partner.

Likewise, he said that they gave him certain information that the former host of 'The Great Show' would have set some conditions, if she made her move to the San Felipe channel: “The proposal is that Gisela be given three programs, hers on the weekends, the one from Monday to Friday in the morning with 'Fariselita' and another on the weekend to give to Adolfo Aguilar”, he noted.