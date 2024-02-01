The country has 709,407 deaths from the coronavirus and 38 million cases since the start of the pandemic

O Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) reported that 34,833 new cases of covid-19 were recorded in the last epidemiological week (21-27.jan). Brazil records more than 30,000 new cases for the 3rd consecutive week.

In the same period, there were 212 deaths due to the disease. Altogether, they are 709,407 deaths in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020. In total, 38,338,153 Covid-19 diagnoses were confirmed during the period.

Already under the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the Ministry of Health stopped publishing the daily bulletin with the number of cases and deaths from covid. Now, the data is released weekly – divided by epidemiological weeks. The decision was taken in February 2023. The reason: the change in frequency “optimize” the work of surveillance teams in the Federation units and “there is no longer any reason for daily notification”according to Conass.

The last week recorded, which ended on January 27, was the 27th with the fewest deaths since the start of the pandemic. The most recent wave (peak of cases and deaths from the disease) was recorded in February 2022, when the total for the week exceeded 6,000 deaths.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil records 3,493 deaths per million. Among the Federation units, the worst situation is Rio de Janeiro, with 4,847 victims per million. The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by Conass and the population from the 2022 Demographic Census of IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) in each unit of the Federation.

RANKING WORLDWIDE

Brazil occupies the 16th position in the ranking global proportion of deaths from Covid-19. The list is led by Peru, with 6,508 deaths per million. It is followed by Bulgaria (5,702), Bosnia and Herzegovina (5,066) and Hungary (4,917).

The United States leads in the absolute number of deaths from the disease. In total, 1,165,780 deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded in the country since February 2020, according to data from the Our World in Data.

O ranking of proportional deaths (below) should be read with caution, as there is high underreporting of deaths from the disease and, in some countries, underreporting is greater than in others.

Study published in the magazine Lancet in 2022 shows that although the countries' official count showed 6 million deaths, the most accurate estimate is that 18 million lives were claimed by Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021.

India, for example, is known for its underreporting. The count of Our World in Data shows 533,434 deaths by January 21, 2024. The study by Lancethowever, estimates that more than 4 million have died in the country.

China is another country for which data is not trusted, as are Indonesia, Russia and most countries in Africa.