The war between Rodrigo González 'Peluchín' and Magaly Medina continues to burn as the days go by. The last straw came when the charismatic Willax host showed some chats on his program 'Amor y fuego'. With them he spoke to reporter Gian Franco Pérez, from the 'Magaly TV: la firma' team. In the conversation, the press man was seen asking for a job, stating that the economic situation at ATV is not stable. The popular 'Urraca' did not talk about the issue on her program, but Pérez did.

What did Magaly Medina's reporter say about the chats that Rodrigo González showed?

Gian Franco Pérez accepted that he spoke with Willax staff to work on 'Amor y fuego' despite having a contract with Magaly Medina. He apologized for the comment of an Instagram user who criticized his attitude: “I never spoke nor would I speak ill of Magaly. But there is a saying that says 'chamba es chamba', That's why I decided well and stayed with the best.”

“Because before being a worker I am a father and I have to insure my family with whoever offers me the most money”, He responded again to another netizen who commented on a video of the reporter in which he carried out the 'worm challenge' in the ATV offices.

Publication by Gian Franco Pérez. Photo: Instagram/Gian Franco Pérez

What did Magaly Medina answer to 'Peluchín' after revealing the chats in which her reporter asked her for a job?

Magaly Medina fired hard at Rodrigo González on her program 'Magaly TV: la firma'. However, she did not want to touch the subject of her reporter Gian Franco Pérez, who was exposed asking the competition for work. The 'Urraca' took the opportunity to accuse 'Peluchín' of not getting her own ampays from her, as she did with Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada.

Magaly Medina and Rodrigo González have had a rivalry for several years. Photo: ATV capture

“Here we are a team. Not only does one person work, I show my face, but I have a journalistic team behind me. I'm not mean, I value the work we do, it counts for us. If they are so qualified, why don't they look for their own ampays, their own firsts that shake up the country? Since 1997 when we went on air, we have set the tone for the show,” said the very upset communicator.

