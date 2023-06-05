Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: in the Kuban, two adults and a child died in a head-on collision with a truck

In the Kuban, three people, including one child, died in a head-on collision between a truck and a car on the highway on Sunday, June 4. This is reported in Telegramchannel of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Russian region.

According to the agency, at about 15:30 a MAN truck driver, moving along the Vyselki station bypass road, overtook and made a head-on collision with a Skoda Octavia. The accident killed two adults and one child born in 2012. One victim was taken to the hospital, information about his condition is not specified.

On Saturday, June 3, in the Nizhny Novgorod region there was a road accident involving a truck and a car. As a result of an accident, six people died, including three children born in 2014, 2015 and 2020.