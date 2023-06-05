The waves of layoffs from The Walt Disney Company continue and this time they have affected Galyn Susman, the savior of “Toy Story 2” that more than 20 years ago avoided a million-dollar catastrophe for Disney after a very serious error during production. The executive worker pixar, one of the largest and most prestigious animation studios in the world, was fired as part of the cuts that the ‘House of Mouse’ continues to make, which until now has been removing from its ranks more than 7,000 employees.

But what is Susman’s story and how did she save the childhood of many to later become the heroine of the famous sequel to toys alive? We tell you in the next note.

Who is Galyn Susman?

Galyn Susman is one of Pixar’s veterans. In her history there are titles such as “Ratatouille,” “Monsters Inc.” and “Toy Story 4,” animated movies in which he was on the team. She was also a producer of the blockbuster “Lightyear”, a film that brought significant losses to the studio after having a budget of US$200 million and only generating a collection of US$226 million.

Galyn Susman and Angus MacLane, producer and director of “Lightyear.” Photo: Disney

Along the same lines, not only Susman, but also director Angus MacLane has been the victim of layoffs from Disney. The filmmaker had been in charge of films such as “Bugs, a miniature adventure” and was co-director of “Finding Dory”, plus other Pixar shorts. In such a way, both Gale and Angus have been retired and we will not see them again behind future animated titles from the studio.

The day Galyn Susman saved “Toy Story 2”

Precisely, this dismissal is striking, because, although Galyn Susman’s last job generated significant losses for Disney, the truth is that more than 20 years ago it did the opposite. The former studio executive saved “Toy Story 2” from ending up in the trash after a programming error wiped out 90% of what had been worked on on the tape.

Had it not been for Galyn, who had a copy of the film at home, the animators’ work would have had to be started all over again, costing the studio millions of dollars. For this reason, it is that he was considered the savior of the film that, after its premiere, elevated Pixar even more as a world reference for animated cinema.

