Wednesday, November 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

In the middle of a fight between neighbors, a man killed seven people

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2022
in World
0


close

The parricide of Ciudad Salitre

Two more people were injured.

Two more people were injured.

The man jumped into a river after committing the crimes.

A man surnamed Wang allegedly killed seven people and injured two others in Shangluo town (center), Shaanxi province, local police reported today.

(Also read: India: how a tourist attraction became a death trap?).

The event occurred at 4:20 p.m. local time on Monday (08:20 GMT) in the Shangzhou district. The 56-year-old suspect committed the murders due to “neighborhood disputes,” according to local security forces.

After receiving a tip, the police arrived at the scene and sent the injured to hospital for treatment. After committing the murders, Wang committed suicide by jumping into a riverPolice said in a statement.

(You can read: China and Germany reject the use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war).

Investigators found his body hours later and confirmed the identity of the suspect. The case is still under investigation and the identity of the victims has not been released.

EFE

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#middle #fight #neighbors #man #killed #people

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Migrants - The climate crisis, an emergency that displaces millions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result