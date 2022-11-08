In the middle of a fight between neighbors, a man killed seven people

A man surnamed Wang allegedly killed seven people and injured two others in Shangluo town (center), Shaanxi province, local police reported today.

The event occurred at 4:20 p.m. local time on Monday (08:20 GMT) in the Shangzhou district. The 56-year-old suspect committed the murders due to “neighborhood disputes,” according to local security forces.

After receiving a tip, the police arrived at the scene and sent the injured to hospital for treatment. After committing the murders, Wang committed suicide by jumping into a riverPolice said in a statement.

Investigators found his body hours later and confirmed the identity of the suspect. The case is still under investigation and the identity of the victims has not been released.

EFE

