In the middle of a fight between neighbors, a man killed seven people

Two more people were injured.
The man jumped into a river after committing the crimes.
November 08, 2022, 02:54 PM
A man surnamed Wang allegedly killed seven people and injured two others in Shangluo town (center), Shaanxi province, local police reported today.
The event occurred at 4:20 p.m. local time on Monday (08:20 GMT) in the Shangzhou district. The 56-year-old suspect committed the murders due to “neighborhood disputes,” according to local security forces.
After receiving a tip, the police arrived at the scene and sent the injured to hospital for treatment. After committing the murders, Wang committed suicide by jumping into a riverPolice said in a statement.
Investigators found his body hours later and confirmed the identity of the suspect. The case is still under investigation and the identity of the victims has not been released.
EFE
