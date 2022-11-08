The climate crisis has serious humanitarian consequences. Millions in the world must move from their homes in search of safe environments, far from rains, floods or droughts. The Internal Displacement Observatory calculates that, in 2021, some 23 million people were mobilized due to meteorological phenomena. Africa is one of the most affected continents.
