“In the background there is room” returns recharged with a new week. The chapter 111 of the Peruvian series on América TV will show us the consequences of the lies of Diego Montalbán, who hired Charito as the new chifera teacher of his restaurant without consulting Francesca first. What will happen this time between the representative of the Gonzales and that of the Maldini?

What will happen in TODAY’s episode?

As shown in the preview, Francesca will discover that Charito now works in her restaurant, the same one that is in charge of her husband Diego. At the same time, Don Gilberto will be surprised that Junior, Teresita’s son, is missing..

“In the background there is site 9”, chapter 111: hours according to country

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Peru: 8.40 p.m.

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

How to watch the series “AFHS 9” LIVE ONLINE?

You can enjoy the ninth season of “Al fondo hay sitio” LIVE and ONLIE through América TV Go, either from its mobile application or official website.

“Al fondo hay sitio 9” is broadcast LIVE in America. Photo: America TV Capture/Composition LR

On which broadcast channels to watch “AFHS 9″?

Who is the actress who plays July in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Guadalupe Farfán is in charge of interpreting the character of July, Charito’s niece, in “Al fondo hay sitio”.

Guadalupe Farfán is an 18-year-old actress who belongs to the cast of “AFHS”. Photo: composition/Instagram/Guafalupe Farfán/dissemination

Actors and characters of the ninth season of “Al fondo hay sitio”

The cast of “Al fondo hay sitio” for the ninth season starting in 2022. Photo: América TV