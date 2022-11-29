It has been said for a long time that Netflix is creating its own videogames, proof of this is the title of stranger things which is being developed for virtual reality. And now, a new report would indicate that the development studies are still working, only now it is a bet aimed at becoming a AAA.

Netflix seems to be developing a shooter game for pc in his new Los Angeles studio run by former producer of Overwatch and vice president of Blizzard, Chacko sonny.

As reported by mobilegamer.bi the call netflix games studio is looking for a game director with experience in shooting games to work on a new AAA title for pc. It will apparently be a live service game, as extensive experience is requested in this department. In the end it could have similarities with Overwatch.

The job listing also calls for the future director to develop a world, characters, and narrative worthy of a movie or TV series. Netflixand build the game inside unreal engine. This is something a bit specific, so it could mean that they are going to put out a TV show simultaneously to promote the game or vice versa.

For now, there are no more details of this title.

Via: IGN