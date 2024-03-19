Deputy Krasov allowed an increase in the number of conscripts during the spring conscription

During the spring conscription in 2024, the number of conscripts may increase slightly, suggested Andrei Krasov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he explained these changes and spoke about the features of the upcoming conscription campaign.

How will spring conscription change in 2024?

Due to changes in the structure of military associations in Russia, the Ministry of Defense may call up more conscripts, the deputy believes. At the same time, it is difficult to name the exact number now; this should be determined by the military department, he noted.

“Perhaps the number of conscripts will change due to the fact that two military districts will be deployed – the Moscow and Leningrad military districts. Accordingly, new associations, connections and units will be formed. The number of conscripts will probably increase by a small amount,” the parliamentarian suggested.

On February 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the re-establishment of the Leningrad and Moscow military districts, as well as the expansion of the Southern one. The Moscow Military District included Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Kostroma, Kursk, Lipetsk, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, Tula and Yaroslavl regions, as well as Moscow. The Leningrad Military District includes the Republics of Karelia and Komi, Arkhangelsk, Vologda, Kaliningrad, Leningrad, Murmansk, Novgorod, Pskov regions, St. Petersburg and the Nenets Autonomous District. The LPR, DPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions have now been added to the Southern Military District. The Moscow and Leningrad military districts were first formed in 1864 in the Russian Empire and existed until abolition in 2010, when the Western Military District was created on their basis. In August 2023, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the military department was considering the issue of restoring them and strengthening the western borders.

Krasov also claims that during the spring conscription the electronic summons system will be partially operational. According to him, it will be hybrid – Russians will be sent summons both in traditional form and online.

We have regions where a pilot project is taking place regarding the introduction of electronic agendas. At the same time, the old method of notification remains – this is a summons signed by a citizen. At the same time, the citizen will be notified through electronic summonses and registered letters by mail. Andrey KrasovState Duma deputy

“As for notifying citizens and holding events related to conscription for military service, we are not standing still, we are improving legislation, so we are making several options for notifying citizens about events related to conscription for military service,” he said.

How long does spring conscription last?

Traditionally conscription in Russia is happening in two stages – spring and autumn. In the spring, the campaign starts on April 1 and ends on July 15, in the fall it lasts from October 15 to December 31.

According to the law, residents of the Far North are called up a month later. For teaching staff, conscription periods are limited – from May 1 to July 15. Also, special rules apply to Russians from rural areas who work during the sowing and harvesting campaigns – they are sent summons only from October 15 to December 31.

Who is subject to conscription for military service in the spring?

Andrei Krasov noted that men from 18 to 30 years old will be conscripted in accordance with the latest changes legislation. The term of military service remains unchanged – 12 months.

Before being sent to a military unit, conscripts are required to undergo a medical examination to confirm their fitness for service. There are four categories:

Category A: fit without restrictions and can serve in any troops and units.

Category B: there are minor restrictions. Such a conscript can serve, but he will no longer end up in elite units, for example, the Airborne Forces and Special Forces.

Category B: is not subject to conscription and is exempt from military service, but he may be summoned to military training or called up during mobilization.

Category G: temporarily unfit due to certain diseases for up to 12 months.

Category D: unfit for military service and cannot enter under any circumstances.

Who is entitled to a deferment from conscription for military service?

Andrei Krasov noted that attempts to avoid military service are regarded as evasion and entail consequences. According to changes in legislation, because of this, some rights of a citizen may be limited, as well as subject to criminal liability. The court may punish with a fine of up to 200 thousand rubles, arrest for up to six months, forced labor for up to two years, or imprisonment.

A citizen may perform military service, may take advantage of a deferment from conscription for military service in connection with receiving education, may have a partial or complete exemption from military service due to health conditions, or may not perform military service due to religious beliefs. These are all legal methods, but there is no way of deviation in our Constitution. It is necessary to put a barrier to those citizens who do not comply with the Constitution of the Russian Federation and do not comply with the legislation of the Russian Federation Andrey KrasovState Duma deputy

According to legislation, some citizens may be exempt from military service. First of all, this applies to those who are unfit for health or have already served in the army.

Also, those who are doing alternative service will not be called up. This is a special type of work activity instead of military service, when a person cannot join the army due to religious or other beliefs. Also exempt from service are doctors and candidates of science, citizens under investigation and convicts convicted of serious crimes, close relatives of military personnel who have passed away while on duty.

Citizens who have completed military service in another state with which Russia has a corresponding international treaty are also not subject to conscription.

In 2023, the State Duma adopted a number of amendments that significantly change the rules of conscription. The upper age limit was increased by three years, and now citizens from 18 to 30 years old are subject to military service. Subpoenas can now be sent by registered mail, through the MFC and State Services. The summons is considered served after being posted on the State Services, after which you cannot travel abroad. Failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office within 20 days will entail various consequences, from a ban on driving to refusal to issue loans.