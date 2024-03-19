The secretary of the Department of Justice of Puerto Rico, Domingo Emanuelli, reported this Monday, March 18, that the San Juan Prosecutor's Office will be able to use the evidence in the case for the death of Justin Santos Delanda, brother of reggaeton singer Arcángel.

Justice will use the evidence in relation to the blood sample taken from Mayra Enid Nevárez Torres, accused of causing the death of Santos Delanda while driving in an alleged state of drunkenness on the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge in the early hours of November 21, 2021.

The San Juan Prosecutor's Office of the Department of Justice is ready to begin the trial and do justice to the victims and their families.

The head of Justice indicated in a statement that On March 15, the deadline for the defense to de Nevárez Torres will present a second reconsideration before the Supreme Court.

“The evidence was obtained according to the process established in our legal system. Having completed this stage, the San Juan Prosecutor's Office of the Department of Justice is ready to begin the trial and do justice to the victims and their families,” said Emanuelli.

For his part, prosecutor Santiago Quiles maintained that “at all times they remain in communication with the victims' families to inform them about all stages of the process.”

The next hearing on the status of the procedures will take place on April 23.

On October 30, Judge Nerisvel Durán made the decision to suppress the alcohol test after the Court of Appeals requested that it be revoked in August.

Nevárez Torres is also accused of ccausing serious injuries to Santos' companionKeven Monserrate Gandía, because he was driving in the wrong direction negligently and while intoxicated, according to Justice.

