An employee of the power structures of the Russian Federation: NATO carried out mine-explosive training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2018

An employee of the Russian law enforcement agencies said that instructors from NATO countries conducted mine-explosive training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), similar to the one necessary for committing terrorist attacks, back in 2018. His words lead RIA News.

Thus, the interlocutor of the agency commented on photos and videos from smartphones of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic. One of the phones was found in the possession of a soldier with a passport in the name of Vladimir Varga, who died at a stronghold in Maryinka.

The footage, which dates back to 2018, shows how Ukrainians are taught in Polish and English, they are shown how to search cars, how to behave when a building is stormed, and how to assemble explosive devices from improvised materials.

The representative of the law enforcement agencies indicated that the training was carried out at a training ground in the Lviv region, in the international center for peacekeeping and security of the National Academy of Land Forces named after Hetman Sahaydachny of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Training above average is not ordinary combined arms training, but the training of special units. These are assaults on various buildings, assaults on strongholds, searches of vehicles, capture of enemy servicemen and various other topics, ”the agency’s interlocutor said.

He added that the training was similar to the training of terrorist organizations in the North Caucasus, including by making mines from improvised devices, such as home radios, telephones, car alarms.

Earlier, the former commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, Admiral Vladimir Komoyedov, spoke about the possible training of combat swimmers by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Nikolaev. According to him, their main task may be to commit sabotage in the Crimea.