Police officers stopped the activities of an illegal gambling club in Ussuriysk. About this on Tuesday, March 14, informs press service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Primorsky Krai.

According to investigators, gambling was carried out in non-residential premises using special equipment, as well as information and telecommunication networks, including the Internet.

“It was established that two local residents were involved in the crime, they were interrogated and a preventive measure was chosen against them. A search was conducted at the scene of the incident, where gaming equipment and cash were seized, ”the publication on the agency’s website says.

The organizers are charged with violation of Part 2 of Art. 171.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal organization and conduct of gambling”).

How clarified in the Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, a full-fledged staff of employees was formed in the casino, consisting of cashiers, administrators and security guards. Law enforcement officers found documentation, accounting records, as well as receipts for the receipt and issuance of funds at the crime scene.

Earlier, on March 7, it became known that the case of a 34-year-old local resident was sent to the Lipetsk court, who is accused of organizing gambling with the extraction of income on an especially large scale. He was on the federal wanted list for over a year, and after his arrest he pleaded not guilty and refused to testify.