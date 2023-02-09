The case of the assassination attempt on the head of the center for combating extremism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Ingushetia began to be considered by the Southern District Military Court. The first meeting took place on February 8 in Rostov-on-Don. There are 11 people in the dock, most of them are relatives.

Each of them, depending on the established role, is accused of participating in a terrorist community (Article 205.4 part 2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), a terrorist act that caused the death of a person (Article 205 part 3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and illegal acquisition of explosives and firearms ( article 222.1 part 3 and article 222 part 3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

According to investigators, a terrorist group operated on the territory of Ingushetia, the organizer of which was one of the accused, Khasan Polonkoev.

“In 2019, its participants committed two terrorist acts against Ibragim Eldzharkiev, head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Center for the Republic of Ingushetia. As a result of the second attack in November 2019 in Moscow, the latter and his brother were killed, ”the official statement of the Investigative Committee says.

The courtroom of the military district court could not accommodate everyone – not only the lawyers of the defendants, but also their numerous relatives came to participate in the meeting.

Alikhan Belkhoroev’s lawyer, Timur Idalov, told Izvestia that his client was not involved in the assassination attempt on Eldzharkiev on January 12, 2019.

The head of the center “E” of Ingushetia, 36-year-old Ibragim Eldzharkiev, was killed on the evening of November 2, 2019 in Moscow. His brother, Abdulahmed, was also mortally wounded. According to eyewitnesses, the attack was committed at the moment when Ibragim Eldzharkiev’s brother was parking, and he was waiting for him on the street. The killer came out from behind a car parked at the front of the house and opened fire on the policeman.

