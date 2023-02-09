They arrest a couple who allegedly mistreated their daughter and gave her rotten food

Police of the Province of Buenos Aires arrested a couple who allegedly fed spoiled food his daughter and would have beaten her repeatedly. The complaint was made anonymously and her parents were arrested.

Jennifer Florencia Ríos, 28, and her partner, Brian Damián Martínez, 26, were arrested at their home after the authorities were alerted to an alleged case of child abuse.

According to local media, the minor’s aunt would have filed a complaint against the couple after hearing the girl’s screams. This woman added that it was not the first time that this situation had occurred and added that the infant was fed with spoiled food.

The Argentine media Primer Plano Online revealed: “The girl was systematically beaten by her mother and her mother’s boyfriend. He had bruises on various parts of his body.broken lip, bruises and scratches”.

In addition to this, the woman who made the complaint told the previously cited outlet that the alleged attacker is her brother and that she had received threats not to report the facts.

The minor was transferred to the Marcos Paz Hospital where her condition is reserved. Meanwhile, her parents are in an investigation process.

