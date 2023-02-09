They arrest a couple who allegedly mistreated their daughter and gave her rotten food

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The girl would have been fed rotten food.
The girl would have been fed rotten food.
The minor had bruises on her body and face as a result of the blows.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Police of the Province of Buenos Aires arrested a couple who allegedly fed spoiled food his daughter and would have beaten her repeatedly. The complaint was made anonymously and her parents were arrested.
Jennifer Florencia Ríos, 28, and her partner, Brian Damián Martínez, 26, were arrested at their home after the authorities were alerted to an alleged case of child abuse.
According to local media, the minor’s aunt would have filed a complaint against the couple after hearing the girl’s screams. This woman added that it was not the first time that this situation had occurred and added that the infant was fed with spoiled food.
(Keep reading: Woman who was recorded brutally kicking her son has been released.)
The Argentine media Primer Plano Online revealed: “The girl was systematically beaten by her mother and her mother’s boyfriend. He had bruises on various parts of his body.broken lip, bruises and scratches”.
In addition to this, the woman who made the complaint told the previously cited outlet that the alleged attacker is her brother and that she had received threats not to report the facts.
(Also: The murder of a teenager in a police station that causes commotion in Cuba).
The minor was transferred to the Marcos Paz Hospital where her condition is reserved. Meanwhile, her parents are in an investigation process.
More news:
Woman was killed with a hammer by an 89-year-old man
Girl with a head full of worms was successfully operated on in Paraguay
Brazil will be the guarantor of peace talks between Colombia and the ELN
Pamela Avendano
WRITING TRENDS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#arrest #couple #allegedly #mistreated #daughter #gave #rotten #food
Leave a Reply