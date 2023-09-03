A small fishing boat capsized in the Primorsky Territory, as a result of which one person died. About it September 3rd reported Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor’s Office.

It is noted that the incident occurred on September 2 at about 22:40 (15:40 Moscow time).

“In the Peter the Great Bay, while hauling a trawl, a small fishing vessel capsized. Four crew members were rescued by nearby ships, the search for one continues, one dead, ”the department’s Telegram channel says.

As indicated in the transport prosecutor’s office, at the moment an inspection of compliance with legislation in the field of safety of navigation is being carried out.

Earlier, on August 20, a boat with four people capsized on the Bolshoi Yenisei River in Tuva. One person managed to escape, three disappeared. The next day, the press service of the republican head office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that one of the three missing was found alive.