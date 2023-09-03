Antarctica | Australia sent an icebreaker to rescue a scientist from Antarctica

Rescue operations from Antarctica are complex, expensive and dangerous, and this time is no exception.

Australia has launched an urgent operation to rescue an Australian researcher from Antarctica, reported, among other things BBC and The Guardian.

The researcher works at the remote Casey research station, which is one of the three stations operated by the Australian Antarctic Program (APP) in Antarctica.

It has been reported that the researcher suffers from a “developing medical condition”, but the matter has not been opened in more detail.

Rescue operations from Antarctica are usually complex, expensive and dangerous, and this time is no exception. The researcher cannot be rescued by air during the harsh winter, as it would take weeks to prepare the runway near Casey for use.

Instead, APP has dispatched an emergency icebreaker that set off from the island of Tasmania last week. The distance from Hobart in Tasmania to Casey Research Station is more than 3,400 kilometers.

Although the rescue operation is arduous, APP said the welfare of the people is their priority.

According to APP, the researcher’s family will be kept informed of the progress of the situation.

the BBC According to Casey Research Station, only about 20 people live in the winter, and there are limited medical facilities.

All scientists sent by Australia to Antarctica are carefully health checked before departure.