The leftist ‘Lula’ at 77 has returned to power in Brazil with the new year. In his first speech after being sworn in, he promised to rebuild the country after the years of the far-right Bolsonaro and announced that Brazil is back on the international scene. The new mandate of ‘Lula’ reinforces the trend of more leftist governments in Latin America, but it does not seem like a homogeneous left, but with various points of view regarding issues such as democracy.

With the arrival of ‘Lula’ to power, the five main powers in the region are governed by the left: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Colombia. Is this a symptom of a trend or can the group analysis be misleading as they are different lefts? Can we speak of a wave of the left in the region? To what extent is this term appropriate?

To analyze these issues, they accompany us in this edition of En Primera Plana:

– Benjamin Delille, former correspondent in Caracas, responsible for Libération’s international service.

– María José Zorrilla, political scientist, master’s degree in Cooperation and Development in Latin America from the Institute of Higher Studies on Latin America.

– Sabine Grandadam, freelance journalist specializing in Latin America.

– David Gormezano, journalist at France 24, former correspondent in Brazil.