Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has left the MMA industry for the sake of his family

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired from the mixed martial arts (MMA) industry. About it TASS Three people familiar with it said.

According to the interlocutors of the agency, the fighter decided to spend more time with his family. From now on, he will not train and be present with the team at the training camp, the source said.

Nurmagomedov defended the champion title three times, after which he retired. The athlete won 29 victories in 29 professional fights according to the rules of mixed martial arts.