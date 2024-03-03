Myśl Polska: Russian military are hunting for Ukrainian radars and air defense systems

Russian troops are hunting for radars and air defense systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About it reports Myśl Polska.

“The Russian Air Force is hunting Ukrainian radars and positions of anti-aircraft systems… The Russians have published a number of videos documenting the destruction of the P-18 Malachite radar and elements of the S-300 systems,” the publication notes.

The goal of such actions is said to be to reduce the combat potential of the Ukrainian army in the area of ​​the special military operation (SVO). It is clarified that Russian troops are attacking Ukrainian Armed Forces targets using Kh-31P and Kh-59 missiles.