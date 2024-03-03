Jos Verstappen is firm about Christian Horner's current position at Red Bull, but denies that he deliberately wants to get rid of Horner.

All eyes are on Red Bull this F1 weekend. On the one hand, because Max Verstappen is once again driving great and Sergio Perez is a perfect second fiddle this weekend. The team scored maximum points. And yet this is now in line with expectations. Behind the scenes at Red Bull, an earthquake is happening in a completely different way.

Horner

I don't think we need to explain why. The Christian Horner soap opera is still going on. Even though Max's team boss was acquitted of the allegations of inappropriate behavior, it now appears that there is evidence of shady messages with a female employee. Despite everything, Christian Horner is still team boss and flourished in Bahrain with his wife Geri Horner (early known as Ginger Spice) as if nothing had happened. Whether that is to show that the sparks are still flying, or whether it is a farce to disguise the misconduct: only Christian himself knows.

Jos Verstappen

In any case, the person who is not happy with the Horner situation is Verstappen Senior. Jos Verstappen says Red Bull will 'explode' if Horner stays in his position. “There is tension if Horner does not leave the tent,” said Max's 51-year-old father. He also called last weekend the most toxic weekend ever. “Horner always takes the role of victim while delivering the blows.”

Hate campaign

Christian Horner turns it around. He thinks that Jos Verstappen is the bogeyman, in fact, Horner accuses Verstappen Sr. that he is on a hate campaign against the Red Bull team boss. He even thinks that Jos had a hand in the leaking of the documents regarding Horner's misconduct. Verstappen uses an alibi for this: “why would I do that? Just now that Max is doing so well at Red Bull.”

The Red Bull team boss cannot be fooled. He has no response to the leaked documents and the motives of who would do this. There is also no doubt that Christian Horner will simply be on the pit wall on behalf of Red Bull in Saudi Arabia, the next race. (through DailyMail)

