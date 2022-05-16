The Political Bureau of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea held an emergency consultative meeting again to discuss epidemic control measures, Sunday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency, “Yonhap.”

During the meeting, Kim expressed his dissatisfaction with the failure to provide medicines properly to pharmacies, even though the Politburo issued an emergency order to immediately release the government’s reserve medicines and make them available in time, and ordered all pharmacies to switch to a 24-hour operating system.

The agency said that Kim then “issued an order by the Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party to immediately stabilize the supply of medicine in Pyongyang, using the high capabilities of the military medical field of the People’s Army.”

The leader rebuked the judiciary and the prosecution sector, specifically the director of the Central Public Prosecution, for failing to supervise and legally control the supply of medicines, and to correct “many negative phenomena in the circulation and sale of medicines at the state level.”

The North Korean leader also strongly criticized the Cabinet and the public health sector for the irresponsible behavior of their workers at work, saying that they did not “roll up their sleeves to serve the people.”

After the meeting, Kim visited pharmacies in the capital, Pyongyang, to inspect the supply and sale of medicines, to check what kind of medicines had been made available after he ordered the implementation of the maximum emergency order last week, and to check whether they had been kept in accordance with regulations.

He pointed out that most of the pharmacies are in a “bad” condition, explaining that they are equipped with tools for displaying medicines, but they lack “stores.” He criticized some pharmacists for providing the service without wearing appropriate white gowns, during his inspection.

On Sunday, North Korea reported 8 additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths due to Corona to 50, and more than 392,920 people across the country showed symptoms of fever.

The total number of fever patients has reached more than 1.21 million, of whom more than 648,630 have fully recovered, and at least 564,860 are being treated.

Last Thursday, North Korea reported its first case of COVID-19 since the global pandemic began after claiming to have been free of coronavirus for more than two years, and announced the implementation of a “maximum emergency” system to control the virus.