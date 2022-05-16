Legal proceedings The trial of the giant drug-related Katiska begins in the Court of Appeal: according to Niko Ranta-aho, it was his “individualistic activity” instead of a criminal group

The main proceedings of the Court of Appeal will last until the end of October.

Giant The processing of the Katiska drug coil will begin on Monday in the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

The main perpetrators of the criminal conviction were convicted by the courts Niko Ranta-aho and Janne Tranberg. Both are demanding in the Court of Appeal changes to a previous district court ruling.

Niko Ranta-aho has admitted that he has led the organization of drugs for the Finnish market. He is seeking relief from the length of his prison sentence in the Court of Appeal.

Janne Tranberg denies that he was still the second main factor in the tangle. He demands the dismissal of his charges.

The Helsinki District Court sentenced Tranberg to 12 years and 11 months in prison and Ranta-aho to 11 years. Ranta-aho has had time after the district court two years more imprisonment for new crimes.

Read more: The court sentenced Katiska: Niko Ranta-aho and Janne Tranberg were sentenced to more than 10 years in prison, Sofia Belórf was suspended.

Ranta-aho admitted in the district court that he was a nickname for Cobra, which ran a large-scale drug, drug and doping trade.

However, Ranta-aho disputes the district court’s view that he had acted as part of an organized criminal group.

According to his appeal, Ranta-aho has operated alone. He says he used people who had previously been his friends from other connections to import and conceal substances on the basis of individual assignments.

“The benefit has come to Ranta-aho alone and many of Ranta-aho’s friends have acted in the situation without compensation or with little product compensation,” Ranta-aho’s appeal states.

According to the complaint, “it was by no means a criminal group but the individualistic activities of Ranta-aho”.

Ranta-ahon considers that his punishment should take greater account of the fact that he has confessed to acts and exposed drug caches. On that basis, the district court reduced the prison sentence by two years to 11 years.

Ranta-aho believes a fair sentence would be just over nine years in prison.

Janne Tranberg denies that he also acted as the second main factor in the Katiska drug case alongside Ranta-aho.

“All I can say is that Niko Ranta-aho has not needed me to do what has been attributed to him and I have only been added next to him as the main factor, even though there is no sure and sufficient evidence of such a serious matter. ”Tranberg states in his appeal.

District Court 11.5 kg of cocaine, more than 119 kg of amphetamine, more than 75,000 ecstasy tablets, 19,000 dextromethamphetamine.

Ranta-aho previously made, among other things, the real estate business in Spain, from which drug offenses were derived. Tranberg, for his part, acted as the face of the vest gang Cannonball until he quarreled with his gang and had to leave it.

In addition to Ranta-aho and Tranberg, there are numerous other defendants in the lawsuit, but their potential role in the drug supply is smaller than the main perpetrators, according to prosecutors.

The district court’s ruling concerned a total of 53 defendants. In the Court of Appeal, proceedings are continuing against 38 appellants.

For example, a fitness model Sofia Belórf demands that the Court of Appeal set aside 80 days’ imprisonment for drug offenses and money laundering.

The whole tangle originally became public following suspicions of crime against Belórf. He was dating Niko Ranta-aho at the time.

The court proceedings also continue to be considered, among other things, Finland’s most influential Angel of Hell Jarkko Laakson with regard to. The district court dismissed his charges of aggravated drug offenses, but prosecutors still demanded 13 years in prison in the Court of Appeal.

The main proceedings of the Court of Appeal will last until the end of October. A total of 45 part-sessions have been set aside.