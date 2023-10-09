Last Saturday, October 7, the conflict in Israel escalated again after the unprecedented attack by Hamas. In the streets, the militiamen of this group dedicated themselves to spreading terror in the streets, kidnapping soldiers and civilians, and murdering others.

After the unfortunate event, several countries are searching for their citizens, since Hamas militants are considered to have more than 150 hostages.

According to figures shared by the Israeli ambassador to Colombia, Gali Dagan, on October 8, There are more than 700 Israeli dead, more than 100 in the hands of Hamas kidnapped in Gaza and more than 2,000 injured.

Media around the world have also denounced the mass kidnappings of the elderly, women and children in Israel, pointing out that they are being taken to Gaza.

Next, We show you a count of the kidnapped people that have been registered in recent days, sabout those users on networks who have expressed solidarity with the call of their relatives.

There are many women and girls among the hostages held by Hamas. I don’t want to imagine what they are going through

In relation to these alleged cases of disappearances and kidnappings, Italian deputy Lia Quartapelle shared on X a list of people that the Hamas group has apparently taken hostage.

In the images, you can read the names of more than 40 women and men whose whereabouts are unknown.

There are so many people and stories about the actions of Hamas. I cannot imagine anything unknown. Loro, all the loro famiglie have deeply shared thoughts. [foto via #JewishLivesMatter] pic.twitter.com/PDeiRiggci — Lia Quartapelle (@LiaQuartapelle) October 8, 2023

For its part, the State of Israel indicated that, “in the last 60 hours, hundreds of innocent Israeli women have been massacred in their homes, kidnapped, tortured.” On X, they have also shared the stories and photographs of couples and families who have been murdered in their homes.

Among other kidnappings, images of another young woman being taken by several men went viral; She later identified herself as Noa Argamani. She “she was very scared, very scared. I always protected her, and right now I can’t. I pray that everyone returns,” said the young woman’s worried father in the media.

Later, a video of the same young woman was released, where she was seen sitting, drinking water and, apparently, in good health.

Users on networks also reported the case of Yafa Hadar, an 85-year-old grandmother, who was paraded through Gaza by Hamas members aboard a vehicle.

Thanks to videos on networks, family members identified the kidnapping. It is not known where she is being held and they are also concerned because the woman “needs medication to survive.”

Separately, the Israeli embassy in the United Kingdom confirmed that Jake Marlowe, a British citizen, is also missing. The young man is 26 years old and worked in security at the music festival of which several attendees are already reported missing.

at the same festivalHersh Golberg-Polin, a 23-year-old US citizen, was also reported missing.s. “I love them. “I’m sorry,” was the message that the young man sent to his parents before disappearing.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thaivin, confirmed the death of two citizens, while the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, reported that eight Thai citizens had been injured and 11 were kidnapped.

Two Mexicans would also be among the hostages. Media outlets indicated that Ilana Gritzewsky would have been captured along with her partner, of Israeli origin, and, on the other hand, Orion Hernández Radoux would also be kidnapped.

🚨| Ilana Gritzewsky, captured along with her Israeli partner and Orion Hernández Radoux, would be the two Mexicans who were taken hostage by the terrorist group Hamas in #Israel. pic.twitter.com/maQUh7ji4m — Zeltzin Juárez (@zeltzinjuareze) October 8, 2023

Also, the Colombian Foreign Ministry indicated that there are no reports of Colombians dying in the area, but there are requests for assistance to locate two Colombians, whoThey would be Antonio Mesias Montano and Ivonne Rubio, whose friends believe they may also be held by Hamas.

Ivonne, 26, also called her father shortly before she disappeared, she is a model. Her partner, Antonio, worked in a beauty salon and began a relationship more than 3 years ago. They had attended the Gaza border festival together.

“The Consulate in Tel Aviv has so far received requests from 180 Colombian tourists located mainly in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Nazareth, who have been provided with security information, and have been given support for the rescheduling of their flights and safe exit from the country,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

