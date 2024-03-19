For example, Eric Adams' administration was one of the first to limit the length of stay of migrants in shelters. This was carried out with the aim of promoting circulation and preventing the capacity of the places from becoming saturated. In the last few hours, a new decision was announced by the municipal government that goes in the same direction.

Migrants over 23 years of age will only be able to stay in New York shelters for 30 days

The measure, which has already begun its application, establishes that Migrants over twenty-three years old and single will only be able to stay for one month in New York sheltersAs reported Telemundo. For their part, those who are under that age, or older people who have a disability, may stay for sixty days.

The measure by New York Mayor Eric Adams seeks to ensure that migrant shelters do not become saturated. Photo:Instagram @nycmayor

With the aim of freeing places and generating circulation between the shelters, Immigrants who must leave the place can choose to request their space elsewhere. After the deadline expires, those interested in obtaining a place in a shelter must reapply just as they did as soon as they arrived in the Big Apple.