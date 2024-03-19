A former advisor to former Republican President Donald Trump became the first high-ranking official to serve a conviction in relation to the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol in Washington.

Is about Peter Navarro, who surrendered this Tuesday to the authorities in a federal prison in Miami (Florida). Navarro will serve a sentence four months for his refusal to cooperate with the investigation being carried out by Congress into precisely that seizure of the headquarters of the Legislative.

“I'm upset. “This is how I feel now,” Navarro told the press minutes before entering the prison, around 11:40 am (local time). “It is an unprecedented assault on the constitutional separation of powers” ​​in the United States, he added. Navarro served as a senior economic advisor during the Trump presidency (2017-2021).

According to the authorities, the delivery takes place after the judge of the US Supreme Court John Roberts On Monday, he rejected a request made by the defense to suspend the order to enter prison while the appeal of the sentence continued.

“Navarro was sentenced in January to four months in prison after being found guilty of refusing to comply with a subpoena from a US House committee that investigated the attack on the Capitol by supporters of Trump, the now presumptive Republican candidate in the presidential elections. next November,” the agency explained on purpose Efe.

The former advisor prepared at least three reports related to those elections in which he cited versions of alleged fraud, and in January 2021, then-President Trump alluded to one of these reports when he called his followers to a protest in Washington, which ended with the temporary takeover of the Capitol by protesters.

Donald Trump in his speech in Ohio. Photo:AFP Share

Last year, Navarro was convicted of two counts of contempt, one for failing to present investigators with documents related to the investigation, and the other for failing to appear for sworn testimony.

During the trial, the Prosecutor's Office stated that Navarro demonstrated “total contempt” for the House committee investigating the insurrection and “for the rule of law.”

For the assault on the Capitol, Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, has also been sentenced to four months in prison for contempt, however another court ruled that he could be free pending an appeal.

*With Efe