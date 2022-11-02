Morelia, Michoacán.- A man was annexed by his mother in Januaryfor months they did not allow him to have contact with his son, then they didn’t let him out, the Attorney General of the State of Michoacán (FGE) had to intervene to be able to rescue him. The annex was closed.

Through a press release, the FGE reported that they managed to rescue Rogelio “N” from a rehabilitation center in the city of Morelia, who was a victim of deprivation of personal liberty.

According to the complaint that was filed with the Public Ministry and that is part of the investigation carried out by the FGE, andn January 31 of this year, the victim Rogelio “N” was admitted to a rehabilitation center in this citywhich is under the direction of Alondra “N”.

Despite the request of the mother to be able to visit him, the staff of the place denied this right, in addition to not allowing him to leave; the only way she could see it was through videos in which he was seen to be in bad shape.

Fearing that his integrity was in danger, a complaint was filedwhich was made known to the agent of the Public Ministry of the Morelia Regional Prosecutor’s Office who initiated the proceedings, which led to the request for a search warrant that was presented by a Control Judge, which was completed by staff of the FGE.

As a result of this judicial order, the location and seizure of Rogelio “N.” was achieved, who was transferred to the offices of the Public Ministryfor your care and protection.

To this diligence, he also attended the Inspection and Surveillance Directorate of the Morelia City Council, which based on its powers closed the property for not having the relevant permits.