The White House deleted this Wednesday a tweet to which Twitter had added context that relativized the scope of information provided by President Joe Biden’s communication service, a few days before crucial mid-term elections in the United States.

“Seniors have gotten the biggest increase in their pensions in 10 years under President Biden’s leadership”tweeted the official White House account.

But the social network added a mention to the message, specifying that pensions are indexed to the rate of inflation, according to a 1972 law ratified by Richard Nixon (a Republican president).

According to the latest data released two weeks ago by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the year-on-year inflation rate fell for the third consecutive time in September and stood at 8.2%although consumer prices rose four tenths monthly.

In her daily press conference, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged that the message was incomplete.

“The tweet was not complete. Usually when we post a tweet, we post it with context, and this one didn’t have that context,” he said.

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP

The US Social Security Administration announced in October that the cost-of-living adjustment will be 8.7% in 2023, the largest increase since 1981.

Twitter adds “context” notes to some messages that receive a lot of visibility on the social network and those who may lack information to be understood accurately, as explained by the company on its blog.

Twitter’s background notes are written by independent contributors to the Birdwatch program, a bluebird social network initiative to combat misinformation, and are backed up by relevant posts if enough different people find them “helpful.”

“This means the algorithm takes into account not only how many contributors rated a note ‘Helpful’ or ‘Not Helpful,’ but also whether the people who rated it represent different perspectives,” Twitter explained in a statement on Oct. 6, when the Californian company launched this program in the United States.

“Community note system is great”Elon Musk, the new owner of the social network, reacted on Wednesday in response to a user who shared a screenshot of the deleted tweet along with the context note.

“Our goal is to make Twitter the most accurate source of information in the world, regardless of political affiliation,” added the South African-American billionaire.

Musk, the richest man in the world and boss in addition to the Tesla and SpaceX companies, bought the influential Twitter platform last Thursday, after six months of comings and goings and tensions with many users, managers of the social network (now fired) and NGOs.

Musk defends less strict content moderation than the current one, he says, to promote more freedom of expression.

The American right, which considers itself censored on major social networks, approves of this view. But its critics believe that the limits established by the regulations, which prohibit harassment, hate speech and disinformation in particular, do not prevent useful debates from being generated.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE