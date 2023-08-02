Wednesday, August 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

In Moldova, a man rams his car into the Russian embassy and tries to escape

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2023
in World
0
In Moldova, a man rams his car into the Russian embassy and tries to escape

Close


Close

Russian Embassy in Moldova

Russian Embassy in Moldova

Russian Embassy in Moldova

The subject refused to stop his car and collided with two other vehicles, causing no injuries.

See also  Gantcho Karouskov, the man who revolutionized weights in Colombia, died

A man rammed his car this morning the entrance of the Russian embassy in Moldova and he fled, although he was finally arrested, according to local police.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. local time, when Russian diplomatic personnel were not at the legation, according to the portal. Publika.md. Law enforcement officers managed to find the assailant as he fled the scene, but he refused to stop his car and collided with two other vehicles without causing injuries, according to the latest data.

Finally, the agents detained the man and proceeded to take his statement. The motives of the attacker, who was driving a Mercedes, did not come to light.

(Also: Russian woman manages to escape from her captor after being kidnapped for 14 years).

Last October, the Moldovan Police arrested another man who made an offensive inscription on the fences of the Russian embassy and threw firecrackers at the legation.

Relations between Moscow and Chisinau became tense again this July after the announcement by the Moldovan authorities about the expulsion of 45 employees of the Russian embassy in Chisinau, including diplomats and technical personnel, on suspicion of espionage.

See also  Arcore's mansion, Berlusconi's temple

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Moldova #man #rams #car #Russian #embassy #escape

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Charges against Trump: Defense attorneys reveal strategy

Charges against Trump: Defense attorneys reveal strategy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result