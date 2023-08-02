In Moldova, a man rams his car into the Russian embassy and tries to escape

A man rammed his car this morning the entrance of the Russian embassy in Moldova and he fled, although he was finally arrested, according to local police.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. local time, when Russian diplomatic personnel were not at the legation, according to the portal. Publika.md. Law enforcement officers managed to find the assailant as he fled the scene, but he refused to stop his car and collided with two other vehicles without causing injuries, according to the latest data.

Finally, the agents detained the man and proceeded to take his statement. The motives of the attacker, who was driving a Mercedes, did not come to light.

(Also: Russian woman manages to escape from her captor after being kidnapped for 14 years).

Last October, the Moldovan Police arrested another man who made an offensive inscription on the fences of the Russian embassy and threw firecrackers at the legation.



Relations between Moscow and Chisinau became tense again this July after the announcement by the Moldovan authorities about the expulsion of 45 employees of the Russian embassy in Chisinau, including diplomats and technical personnel, on suspicion of espionage.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO