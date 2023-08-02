Home page politics

In addition to Donald Trump, other people must expect charges. The ex-president defended himself against the allegations. All developments in the news ticker.

Update from August 2, 12:00 p.m.: The indictment against Donald Trump is 45 pages long. The specific charges are listed there. In total, Trump faces four charges. These are:

Conspiracy against the United States of America

obstruction of the constitutional organs of US Congress

Attempted obstruction of the work of the US Congress

Attempted deprivation of constitutionally guaranteed voting rights

According to the FAZ The last charge is a criminal offense originally set against attempts to dissuade black people from voting. In the recent past, however, the passage has also been used in attempts at election manipulation.

Charges brought against Donald Trump

First report from August 2nd: Washington DC – He had announced it, and shortly afterwards it came true: Donald Trump is now also charged with attempting to interfere with elections in the United States. It is the second indictment at the federal level against the former US President. Trump now has to answer in court for the storming of the Capitol on January 6th.

According to the US news channel CNN Donald Trump’s defense attorneys are already working on their strategy for defending their client in court. Time is of the essence: the 77-year-old ex-president is due to appear in court on Thursday (August 3).

Donald Trump campaigning in Iowa. In Washington DC, the ex-president faces the next federal lawsuit. © IMAGO/Brian Cahn

In addition to Donald Trump, other people could be charged in connection with the events of January 6th. The indictment mentions six “co-conspirators”, but their names are not mentioned. US media, on the other hand, are certain that they have identified the names of at least five. Accordingly, the following people are also threatened with lawsuits:

Charges against Donald Trump: The ex-president’s co-conspirators

Rudy Giuliani: Donald Trump’s former attorney and confidant of the ex-president for decades

Sidney Powell: Former attorney for Donald Trump

John Eastman: Former professor and current legal advisor to Donald Trump

Kenneth Chesebro: Attorney on Donald Trump’s team

Jeffrey Clark: Former civil servant and Trump’s nominee for Attorney General

On behalf of his legal team, Donald Trump’s legal counsel brought in John Lauro CNN Position on the allegations against his client. Former President of republican only asked on January 6 to “identify the votes that were not properly counted and to take this into account”. Nobody had suggested anything illegal, there were “dozens of witnesses”. The accusation itself was merely “politically motivated”.

Donald Trump’s attorney lays out strategy against indictments

In a heated discussion with CNNHost Kaitlan Collins told Lauro the indictment of Donald Trump was a “game changer”. For the first time, “political speeches” would be heard in court. The attack has long since not only applied to Trump, but to “freedom of expression”. The focus in defending Trump is therefore on his right of free speech, which is guaranteed to him as a citizen of the USA by Article 1 of the Constitution.

It remains to be seen whether this strategy will be crowned with success. The next step in the indictment of Donald Trump will take place on August 3rd. Then Trump has to appear before the court in Washington DC for the first preliminary hearing and the reading of the indictment. (dil)