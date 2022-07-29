In Lipetsk, the FSB detained saboteurs of the “Right Sector” for preparing a terrorist attack at a bus station

Russian special services prevented a terrorist attack in Lipetsk – the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia detained three saboteurs of the Right Sector extremist organization banned in Russia. On Friday, July 29, reports RIA News.

The suspects were detained in the village of Goritsy, Dorovsky district, Lipetsk region. According to the FSB, the saboteurs – a man and two women with Ukrainian citizenship – were preparing a terrorist attack in a crowded place of one of the objects of the transport structure of Lipetsk. One of the saboteurs admitted that the Lipetsk Sokol bus station was supposed to be the target of the attack.

The detainees found elements of a high-power improvised explosive device (IED)

In addition, the investigators discovered the correspondence of the saboteurs with other members of the banned “Legal Sector”, proving their intention to stage a terrorist attack.

Saboteurs were trained in a camp with foreign instructors

As noted in the FSB, the detained leader of the saboteurs had previously been repeatedly tried for pedophilia. Together with his accomplices, he was part of a sabotage and reconnaissance group under the patronage of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). According to the FSB operative, the saboteurs were trained at the training center of the Ukrainian army under the guidance of foreign instructors.

The detainees underwent special training at the training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Desna” under the guidance of foreign instructors for reconnaissance and sabotage behind enemy lines Russian FSB operative

Detention of Ukrainian saboteurs caught on video

The FSB showed on video the preparation of Ukrainian saboteurs for a terrorist attack in Lipetsk and their subsequent detention. The footage shows the Sokol bus station in Lipetsk, where a terrorist attack was planned, as well as surveillance footage of a sabotage group that examined the site of the planned explosion, and their subsequent detention by FSB special forces.

Then one of the detainees points out the location of the cache of an improvised explosive device and says that he acted on the instructions of the “Right Sector”. Also on the video are footage found in the phone of one of the detainees, training saboteurs as part of a paramilitary unit in Ukraine.