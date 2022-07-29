The farewell to Formula 1 announced yesterday by Sebastian Vettel – it will become effective at the end of the season – has opened up new market scenarios for next season. The German will leave a vacant seat in Aston Martin and the list of drivers to fill it is long.

Among these is also the name of Fernando Alonso. Although the Asturian has denied contact with Lawrence Stroll’s team, the Aston Martin option is to be kept alive and due to a contractual issue. As we told you yesterday, Fernando would like to renew with Alpine, but with a two-year contract.

“I’m not in talks with Aston Martin. We talked in 2020, when they were really competitive, winning races and getting on the podium, before my return, and nothing has materialized. I came to Alpine and I’m happy with where I am.” .

“I would like to stay here in Alpine, I have already said that. But yes, I mean, there are two sides who have to get along, come to an agreement, and he won’t point the gun at anyone’s temples. Okay, we’ll open negotiations and , as I said, if we agree, it will be a matter of ten minutes (for the renewal) “.

Now the ball goes to Alpine. If the French company decides to satisfy Fernando, then the agreement will almost already be closed. But it is good to take into account the presence of Oscar Piastri, a talent on the launching pad who could land at Williams next year to make his debut season in Formula 1.

And if things go well, Alpine could find herself very tempted to bring him back to base and join him with Esteban Ocon, who has just been renewed for several years. That’s why the Aston Martin option is far from discarded.

In Fernando’s mind there is always Formula 1. He feels in great shape and knows that the top of motorsport is occupied by the world championship circus. The WEC, on the other hand, will grow and Alpine has already offered him the place behind the wheel of the Hypercar. Fernando did not hide that he was happy with the offer, but he will not accept it in the short term.

“I don’t see myself racing in other series in the short term. I feel I am fresh and very motivated. I can’t wait for next year, for example, to understand what the second year of these rules has in store for us. We will race in Las Vegas, maybe soon in South Africa. I don’t know, all these things are really very interesting. “

“This year I feel very fast. Last year I was struggling a little bit more. But this year I really feel 100% and now even thinking about sports cars or the Indy or anything else is like I don’t. . My head completely moved away and focused on F1. So that’s all, “concluded Fernando.