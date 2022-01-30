The General Secretariat of Government of Edomex, as well as the General Coordination of Civil Protection and Comprehensive Risk Management will remain in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, following the accident that left 13 dead and 10 injured in the Leon-Aguascalientes Highway.

This, after among the victims there are pilgrims who traveled from Toluca, Mexico, to San Juan de Los Lagos, Jalisco, aboard the black truck that overturned in a ditch at kilometer 35 of the highway.

Likewise, the Mexican Civil Protection highlighted that all those injured in the mishap have already been transferred to hospitals in Lakes of Moreno, where they will be treated for injuries caused by the accident.

While in the Jalisco municipality there is already the head of Edomex Civil Protection, Samuel Gutierrezat the direction of the governor Alfredo del Mazo, where it is already coordinated with the administrations of Jalisco and Guanajuato, whose emergency services attended the mishap this Saturday.

Similarly, the coordination in charge of Gutiérrez announced through his Twitter account that the delivery of care and support to the injured is already being managed, while the mayor of Temoaya, the original municipality of several of the injured pilgrims, lamented the tragedy this afternoon while endorsing its full support for the injured and the families of the deceased.

Regarding the accident

While the causes of the overturning of the black van that transported 23 pilgrims from Toluca to San Juan de los Lagos, where every year a religious tribute to the Virgin of San Juan de los Lagos.

Although on this occasion the Jalisco authorities canceled the allegorical celebrations of the Virgin, after the increase in cases of Covid-19 in that area of ​​the entity.

Similarly, initially the number of victims was 12 dead and 11 injured, 8 men and 4 women, two of them minors, being updated a few hours ago because one of the patients who was in serious condition He died while being treated at the hospital.