Janna answers “My daughter is cruelly criticizing her siblings” – Child Psychiatrist explains what it might be like and how a parent should be treated

The reader’s daughter is so interested in matters related to appearance that it already bothers the parent. A child psychiatrist gives clear advice on the situation.

The article is part of a series of stories in which child psychiatrist Janna Rantala answers questions from readers. He writes his answers on a general level without knowing the reader’s situation in more detail.

The teenage girl has become very appearance-oriented, she puts on make-up and puts on for hours every day and demands money on her lashes and nails. Homework is often left unfinished due to time spent in appearance. However, he strives to run the school. She values ​​people heavily on the basis of her appearance and cruelly criticizes her siblings on a daily basis, whom she reportedly considers herself to be more beautiful. I intervene if I’m there, but I’m not always there. Attempts to discuss, for example, commenting on the appearance of others are hampered by the fact that he feels criticized.

Child psychiatrist Janna Rantala:

“Oh makeup, teen and cruelty! You don’t actually ask anything, but is it appropriate to guess why he’s behaving like this? Namely, the thing that a person is willing to spend hours on every day is probably either absolutely necessary for him (such as going to work) or very important (for example, a dear hobby).

As superficial and futile as the constant use of appearances may seem, this is what his thoughts are now heading for. How does he feel about his own appearance? What kind of criticism is there from others? Why is it necessary or important to look so great?

To others criticism often indicates one’s own uncertainty. Can your maiden experience it particularly strongly in terms of appearance? Super-mobile people are spinning on their mobile phones. Should have those one lashes and another lips and a third body model. An intolerable feeling of unworthiness is forced to be thrown at others. I’m not ugly! You are!

Money not necessarily to “vanities,” but I would wonder what is ‘useless’ to anyone. The world of young people can be very cruel, both to themselves and to others. It takes a hard poke to step out of the squirrel wheel of a comparison of appearance and declare itself to be wonderful just or even almost au naturel. It can be impossible for a young person whose perception of themselves and their ‘value’ in the world is in a wild upheaval.

“ Talk about shadows, watch Youtube tutorials together!

Did you play together when he was little? Maybe you sat on the floor to play – interested or not – because he asked for or knew it would promote the child’s development and strengthen the emotional bond between parent and child. Through play, the child describes his inner experience through external action: right now, I am outlining the world in this way. You get to the same important thing with makeup. Talk about shadows, watch Youtube tutorials together! Ask what he likes in just such eyebrows. His mere appearance does not need to be praised, but one can also praise the skill and commitment with which he modifies himself. About great limits – would you teach me too?

“ “Don’t talk so badly about others. Don’t you think so badly about yourself?”

Barking must and must be addressed. You told the young person to feel that you were judging him. That’s what you do, and that’s about it!

But when he regrets his mind, it is not worth leaving it at that, but taking emotional expression into empathic exploitation. So you can somehow go on like this: ‘I know you don’t like this, but now I’m going to address the same thing again… Don’t talk so ugly about others. And don’t you just think so ugly of your own wonderful self? ‘ The message of acceptance is enhanced by a warm look and a hug if he agrees to receive them. ”

The story has been published in the January 2022 issue of HS Our Family magazine. HS Our Family is a magazine about parenting and upbringing.

