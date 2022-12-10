Elon Musk wrote on his official Twitter account: “Congratulations to Morocco,” and began the tweet with two flags for Morocco and ended it with two other flags for this Arab country.

In just a quarter of an hour, the tweet received a great deal of interaction, as it received 10,000 comments, more than 44,000 republished it, and 256,000 others liked the tweet.

There were many commentators from the Arab world who praised this great Arab achievement.

Musk attached the tweet to the link that directs the tweeters to direct coverage of the World Cup on Twitter.

And the Moroccan national team had written history again earlier today, after it managed to defeat Portugal in the World Cup in Qatar at Al-Thumama Stadium 1-0, and qualified for the Golden Square.

With this achievement, Morocco is the first Arab and African team to reach this role.