The Council of the European Union has reached an agreement on the legislative package that will allow the EU to financially support Ukraine in 2023 with 18 billion euros of low-interest loans. The proposal was adopted by written procedure and will be sent to the European Parliament for adoption, which will probably take place next week.

Hungary had vetoed aid to Ukraine for 2023, but the other 26 countries were determined to approve the 18 billion package anyway, providing national guarantees to the Commission so that it could issue bonds. Faced with the prospect of seeing the aid package approved all the same, but at 26, according to what is learned in Brussels, Budapest backtracked in Coreper and gave the go-ahead for the measure.