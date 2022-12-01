The mood in German society is approaching a “critical point” due to the influx of Ukrainian refugees, said in an interview Die Welt politician, leader of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) group in the municipal council Frederik Paul.

According to him, the influx of refugees, as well as the accompanying inflation and energy crisis in the country, created serious problems for municipalities in Germany.

“Now everyone’s mood is irritated, and effervescence is not ruled out. Due to the harsh winter in Ukraine, tens or hundreds of thousands more refugees may arrive in Germany,” Paul said, noting that more migrants currently live in Germany than during the 2015 crisis.

This situation will be a serious test of German solidarity, the politician warns. In his opinion, the first signs of German society approaching a “critical point” are when refugees begin to be “classified” according to the principle: “Yes to Ukrainians, and no to Iraqis and Eritreans.”

“It is about a realistic analysis of the situation on the ground. I see that we are moving towards a critical point in society, towards the limit of perception (situation – Ed.) and solidarity, ”said Paul.

On November 25, The Washington Post shared the results of a survey among Germans that indicate that Germans are less and less inclined to support an increase in the amount of humanitarian and military aid from Germany to Ukraine. Journalists noted two trends among the German population: adherence to the idea of ​​military non-intervention in the conflict in Ukraine, as well as strong fatigue from refugees.

On the same day, readers of the German newspaper Die Welt denounced Kyiv’s demands for more powerful weapons to hit targets in Russia. In their opinion, this is excessive and the parties to the conflict need to urgently negotiate. Moreover, they advised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “use his money in Panama and its oligarchs.”

On November 24, residents of the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg complained about the deteriorating situation in the region due to the influx of Ukrainian refugees. In particular, the land received almost 140 thousand refugees, and with the onset of winter, according to the authorities of the region, this number can only increase. At the same time, the German federal government does nothing to alleviate this situation.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. Its beginning was announced on February 24 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

