The man who killed more than 50 people in a 2019 attack at two mosques in New Zealand claims he pleaded guilty under torture. Australian Brenton Tarrant was sentenced in 2020 to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole after previously pleading guilty to the murder of 51 people, the attempted murder of a further 40 people and committing a terrorist attack.

#Zealand #attacker #pleaded #guilty #pressure #torture