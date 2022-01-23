Peaceful demonstrations against the introduction of a vaccine pass were held in France on Saturday, January 22. The agency reports Agence France-Presse with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country.

According to the agency, about 40 thousand people took part in the protests, of which 5.2 thousand demonstrators took to the streets of Paris, where several marches are organized at once, during which citizens express their dissatisfaction with the methods of the authorities to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

It is known that approximately 170 actions took place across the country. One of the largest demonstrations outside of Paris took place in Marseille. It is noted that it consisted of about a thousand participants.

On January 16, the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) of France in the final reading approved a bill on the introduction of vaccine passes in the country. It turned out that the bill was supported by 215 deputies, 58 opposed. The document implies the introduction of a vaccine pass instead of a sanitary pass. It will be mandatory for access to museums, theaters, cafes and restaurants, as well as for long-distance travel.