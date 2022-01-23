I am 123,819,541 doses of the anti covid vaccine administered in Italy to date. People who have received at least one dose are 48,755,901, equal to 90.27% of the population over 12 while 47.049.064 are the people who have completed the vaccination cycle corresponding to 87.11% of the population over 12. In total, there are 49,493,158 or 91.64% of the population over 12, people who have had at least one dose plus those who have been cured for a maximum of 6 months. I am also 29,955,140 Italians who took the additional dose or booster, that is 75.76% of the population. This is what emerges from the report of the extraordinary Commissioner for the health emergency. Regarding the pediatric audience, 1,021,173, equal to 27.93%, children between 5 and 11 years of age who received the first dose of vaccine, 258,996, equal to 7.08%, children who completed the vaccination cycle.