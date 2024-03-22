





Russians exiled in France, fleeing the escalating conflict in Ukraine, had few expectations about the presidential election in Russia, focusing more on high turnout than any surprise in the outcome. The death in prison of Alexei Navalny, the main opponent of re-elected President Vladimir Putin, was widely denounced as a political murder and generated shock and sadness among exiles, many of whom participated in various demonstrations and tributes.