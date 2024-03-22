A slip without consequences

Portimao on Friday delivered a Marc Marquez third in the standings with the Ducati GP23 entrusted to the Gresini team. The Spaniard has seemed consistent and fast since the morning and therefore it was not surprising to find him in the upper areas of the standings, on a track which in any case has never seen him go higher than sixth place.

In the final minutes of the Teststhe six-time world champion of the premier class, struggling with his last run, was following a group of riders led by 'Pecco' Bagnaia and Joan Mir, when he encountered a harmless and consequence-free crash in Curve 5.

Marquez then commented to Dazn Spain: “The first official crash of the year has arrived here in Portimao, everything is in the learning phase. Compared to the Honda, the Ducati changes its behavior a lot when you are behind someone. When braking I lose more than I should, as happened behind that train of riders.”