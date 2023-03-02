India has stepped up measures to reduce meat consumption since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected in 2014, with initiatives ranging from closing cold stores to increasing penalties for slaughtering cows, while Hindu extremists lead a wave of “vegetarian nationalism”. According to a 2019 Human Rights Watch report, at least 44 people have been killed by “cow protectors” since 2015, most of the victims being Muslim.

#Focus #India #Hindu #extremists #put #butchers #check #vegetarian #nationalism