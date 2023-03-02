Its raw sex scenes and charged drama-filled plot made this movie shock thousands in the 2000s.

Adult cinema is full of provocative films, such as Lars von Trier’s “Nymphomania” or Gaspar Noe’s “Love”. But they have not been the only directors whose script has required their actors to have real sexual encounters. There is a film from 2015 in which censorship was not present and its explicit scenes even caused its premiere at the Sydney Film Festival to be banned, as detailed by The Guardian. In fact, the Police interrupted its exhibition in the Balmain City Hall only in the first minutes of its projection.

The feature film in question is “Ken Park” by director Larry Clark. Although limited, it had its distribution in 2002. In addition, it was present at festivals such as the Venice Film Festival, International Film Festival Rotterdam, Toronto International Film Festival and the Telluride Film Festival.

"Ken Park" was censored for its explicit scenes. Photo: Kasander Film Company

What is “Ken Park” about?

“’Ken Park’ shows us, with a stark view, the lives of several teenagers and the dysfunctional environment in which most of them have grown up”, indicates the official synopsis shared by MUBI.

Ken Park It is a story of dysfunctional families, abuse, and the pain of emotional wounds. A group of teenagers live within a wealthy family in a residential area of ​​Visalia, California. What seems like a normal life, actually hides a world full of sex, depravity and violence, very similar to the experiences of their parents.

Throughout this film, the viewer is exposed to traumatic visual testimonies, enhanced by abundant scenes of death, drug addiction, explicit sexual encounters, fellatio, and ejaculation. Despite the censorship, some critics defended the plot, such as David Stratton, who said: “It’s an explicit movie, and it’s a confrontational movie, but it’s a movie that certainly deserves to be seen by an adult audience. It’s sad. that we’ve reached a point in this country where adults can’t choose whether or not to watch a movie like this.”

Cast of “Ken Park”