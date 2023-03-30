Located in southwestern China, Yunnan province is home to nearly 20,000 plant species and 2,000 animal species, most of which are protected and unique to the region. Yunnan is a haven for biodiversity and a showcase for environmental protection in China, where scientists and nature lovers strive to preserve its rare ecosystems. Report from our correspondents Lou Kisiela, Antoine Morel, Yan Chen and Yena Lee.

