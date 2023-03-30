A few days before the arrival of a new month, the platform of Netflix It is already ready to premiere different productions for the tastes of all its subscribers. Series, such as “Welcome to Eden” with Belinda or “Queenmaker”, and films, such as “The last kingdom: seven kings must die” and “Power Rangers: yesterday, today and forever”, arrive at the streaming giant in April. Next, find out when each of the premieres will enter the catalog.

Movies Coming to Netflix in April

“Ghost Rider: The Ghost Rider” – April 1, 2023

“Scarface” – April 1, 2023

“White Elephant” – April 1, 2023

“Out in the open” – April 1, 2023

“One Direction: that’s how we are” – April 1, 2023

“The art of being an adult” – April 5, 2023

“Suck” – April 7, 2023

“Hunger” – April 8, 2023

“Relentless Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing” – April 12, 2023

“The last kingdom: seven kings must die” – April 14, 2023

“Escape of queens” – April 14, 2023

“Phenomena” – April 14, 2023

“How to Get Rich” – April 18, 2023

“Power Rangers: yesterday, today and always” – April 19, 2023

“Travel guide to love” – ​​April 21, 2023

“A place in silence: part II” – April 30, 2023.

Series coming to Netflix in April

“Welcome to Eden 2” – there is no exact date, but it will be in April

“A Sailor at War” – April 2, 2023

“The signature” – April 4, 2023

“Bronca” – April 6, 2023

“Shin, Divorce Lawyer” – April 8, 2023

“A Man From Florida” – April 13, 2023

“Obsession” – April 13, 2023

“Queenmaker” – April 14, 2023

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” – April 15, 2023

“Keeping up with the Kardashians” – April 15, 2023

“Pulpit 2” – April 19, 2023

“Workin’ moms” – from April 7 to 26, 2023 (it will premiere every week)

“Love after love” – ​​April 26, 2023

“Sweet Tooth” from April 2 to 27, 2023 (it will premiere every week).

Anime coming to Netflix in April