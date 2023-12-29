





04:22 In Focus © France 24

In Germany, while the government unconditionally supports Israel in its war in Gaza, Palestinian artists and activists are trying to make their voices heard in the streets. In the capital Berlin, home to Europe's largest Palestinian diaspora, some show solidarity with Gazans dying in Israeli attacks, while others are afraid to speak openly about the conflict for fear of being accused of anti-Semitism and spreading the word. risk of ending up in court.