Liverpool host Newcastle United to open the 2024 Premier League year in a match that seems very important for both of them. Liverpool are once again one of the giants of the Premier, but they will face a Newcastle team that never makes things easy. This could be Jurgen Klopp's first lineup for 2024:
BY: ALISSON– Alisson is now available after suffering a muscle injury that has kept him off the field for the last three games, and he will once again be the team's starter between the sticks.
RHP: ALEXANDER-ARNOLD– He will be Liverpool's right back. He is not going through his best moment as a net, but this year he seems to have taken a step forward. His speed, ability to overwhelm and solid performance in defensive tasks have made him a fundamental element.
DFC: QUANSAH – Young player Jarell Quansah will be the starter in the center of defense in place of Matip, who will be out for several months after suffering a knee injury. At the moment Klopp is betting on Quansah in his position.
DFC: VAN DIJK – It is a real wall in defense. The Dutch centre-back is known for his ability to nullify opposing forwards and his ability to play out from behind. His presence inspires confidence in the entire team.
LI: TSIMIKAS – Robertson will not make it to the match after suffering a shoulder injury that will keep him off the field. It will be Tsimikas' turn.
MC: ENDO – Jurgen Klopp has been forced to make changes in the midfield and will start the Japanese Wataru Endo. This will be his fourth game as a starter in the Premier League with the red team.
MC: SZOBOSZLAI -He is the most exciting player in this new Liverpool. His vision, ability to create opportunities and shooting accuracy provide Liverpool with a constant threat in midfield.
MC: GRAVENBERCH – The midfield will be completed by Ryan Gravenberch. The 21-year-old player is playing his first season with Liverpool and is waiting for the moment to make his debut as a goalscorer in the Premier, since in the Europa League he already knows what it means to score.
ED: SALAH – One of the most lethal forwards in the world. His ability to unbalance rival defenses with his speed and dribbling, as well as his scoring ability, make him a constant threat in attack.
DC: DARWIN NÚÑEZ – His ability to keep the ball and create scoring opportunities is an exciting addition to the team's attack. He is in great shape and it is difficult for him to leave the starting lineup.
EI: LUIS DÍAZ – The Colombian winger is another outstanding player in Liverpool's attack. His speed and ability to outrun defenders, as well as his accuracy on shots, make him a valuable asset.
This is what Liverpool's formation would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Alisson
Defenses: Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas
Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch
Forwards: Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
